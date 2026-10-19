Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy: Some agreements on air defense supplies to Ukraine remain unfulfilled

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy: Some agreements on air defense supplies to Ukraine remain unfulfilled
Photo: Air Defense

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, and the team at the Office of the President with urgent outreach to international partners to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems, noting that some political agreements have yet to be implemented at the operational level.

“There are political agreements that are not being implemented at the working level. There are also delays in certain types of vital supplies at the level of the U.S. Department of War,” Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel following a conference call on Monday.

Zelenskyy also reported on a report from Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky regarding the preparation of infrastructure for the heating season. According to him, priority areas of focus have been established for government bodies, energy companies, and regional and local authorities.

The President announced an additional meeting for this evening to review the outcomes of recent discussions and expressed hope for concrete results.

#air #zelenskyy #defense #supplies
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT