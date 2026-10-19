Members of higher education quality agency granted right to deferment – Defense Ministry

Members of the National Agency for Higher Education Quality Assurance and employees of its secretariat have been added to the list of people eligible for deferment from military service, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on its Telegram channel.

"To qualify, they must hold an academic degree and work at the National Agency as their primary place of employment on a full-time basis," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the Reserve+ mobile app for people liable for military service does not offer an option to apply for deferment on this basis. Applicants must therefore submit an application in person through an Administrative Services Center, which will subsequently notify them of the outcome.