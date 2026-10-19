Zelenskyy: Starlink stops working at speeds of 130–161 km/h on front line

Starlink equipment in various sectors of the front line ceases to function at speeds of 130–161 km/h, which hinders frontline logistics and limits the use of drones, specifically, interceptor drones designed to counter jet-powered drones, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

“There was also a separate report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding information from units on the situation with the use of Starlink / Starshield services. Unfortunately, we are recording that on various front sections, the equipment stops functioning at speeds of 130–161 kilometers per hour,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

According to him, this also limits the use of various types of drones, primarily medium-range strike drones, as well as the deployment of interceptors against jet-powered Shahed drones.

Zelenskyy noted that this situation must be discussed once again with partners today, at all levels.

"Speed matters for protecting lives," the President stressed.