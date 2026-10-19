Defense Forces strike radar station in Russia’s Bryansk region, enemy depots in TOTs – General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck a radar station near the town of Trubchevsk in Russia’s Bryansk region, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"The systematic targeting of Russian radar stations creates gaps in the enemy’s radar coverage and weakens its air defense system. This enables the Defense Forces of Ukraine to employ unmanned systems more effectively at all levels—from the tactical zone along the front line to military facilities deep within Russian territory," the message reads.

Furthermore, on October 18 and overnight into October 19, the Defense Forces struck several key enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian forces hit an artillery firing position and a drone operator site belonging to the Russian aggressor near the settlement of Lyman Pershyi in Kharkiv region. In Donetsk region, strikes were carried out against Russian ammunition depots near the settlements of Hryntal and Ternove, as well as a logistics supply depot near Pelahiyivka. Additionally, concentrations of enemy personnel were struck near Svobodne and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region, and near Naberezhne in Zaporizhia region," the General Staff reported.