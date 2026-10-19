Curfew to span 19 hours a day across most of Donetsk region starting Nov 1 – Regional Administration

Vadym Filashkin, head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, has announced that, starting in November, a 19-hour-per-day curfew will be in effect across nearly the entire region, with the exception of two hromadas (communities) in Kramatorsk district.

"From November 1, an extended curfew will be in effect throughout Donetsk region with the exception of Oleksandrivka and Cherkaska hromadas—running from 16:00 to 11:00. In Oleksandrivka and Cherkaska hromadas, the curfew remains unchanged for now, running from 21:00 to 05:00. I signed the corresponding order today," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to him, this decision is dictated by the security situation, as Russian occupiers are intensifying shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, and risks to the civilian population are constantly increasing.

"I ask everyone to treat these new restrictions responsibly, plan their movements in advance, and comply with the requirements set by military administrations and law enforcement agencies. I must emphasize once again: there have long been no safe places in Donetsk region. I urge people, especially families with children, not to wait for the next shelling, but to leave for safer regions of Ukraine," Filashkin added.

As previously reported, back in February, a curfew from 15:00 to 11:00 was introduced in a number of frontline communities and settlements, while in the rest of the territory, it was in effect from 21:00 to 05:00.