The third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yuschenko, believes that current US policy toward Ukraine is inconsistent with America’s mission.

"What is happening today is deeply regrettable. Personally, I never imagined or expected that at a time when we need American assistance the most—from a nation to which we have demonstrated our respect, sincerity, and devotion for decades—we would receive such blows in the back, in the form of decisions made by the American leader that we are facing today," Yuschenko told reporters in Kyiv on Monday, at a forum marking the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP).

According to the former president, the United States—a guarantor of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity—is currently acting in a manner that is inappropriate toward the Ukrainian people and nation.

"The nuances we see today represent a misguided position that does not align with America’s mission. I do not want America to lose its geopolitical weight. I want Western Europe and America to remain as united as they were 30 or 40 years ago. This unilateral distancing of the United States from European nations is a very sad chapter," Yuschenko stated, expressing hope that this phase would soon pass.

At the same time, he emphasized that he places his hope in the average American, the majority of whom support Ukraine.

"What I am counting on is the level-headedness of the average American," Yuschenko stressed.

As previously reported, Yuschenko addressed an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he criticized the authorization of trade in Russian diesel fuel and called for the fulfillment of security commitments under the Budapest Memorandum.