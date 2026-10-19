Another 11 children brought back from TOT of Kherson region – Regional Military Administration

Another 11 children have been successfully brought back from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine, announced Oleksandr Prokudin, head of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"These are eight boys and three girls, ranging in age from 1 year and 1 month to 17 years old. Among those rescued are children who endured pressure from the Russian occupiers, as well as threats and attempts to impose Russian propaganda," Prokudin wrote on his Telegram channel.

For instance, a nine-year-old boy was forced to participate in military training at a school in the occupied territory; after he drew a blue-and-yellow flag, his family was threatened by FSB agents.

Thirteen-year-old Polina survived an attack by a Russian combat drone near her own home. Following the incident, the girl was afraid to even go outside.

"Fortunately, the children are now safe and are receiving the necessary assistance," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

In total, 230 children have been brought back from the temporarily occupied part of Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory since the beginning of the year.