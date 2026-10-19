ARMA head selection commission softens criteria for passing legislation knowledge test

The competition commission for selecting the head of the National Agency of Ukraine for Detection, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA) unanimously approved a new version of the competition procedure and the assessment criteria and methodology at a meeting on Monday.

Under the new rules, the legislation knowledge test will be considered passed for every candidate who appeared for testing and completed it within the allotted time, regardless of the number of points scored. The participant then automatically moves on to the next stage, the cognitive abilities test.

Candidates who score 55 or more points on the cognitive skills test will be entered in the subsequent ranking list based on the results of the two tests. The "weight" of the cognitive test in the overall ranking will be 40%, and of the legislation knowledge test 60%.

In addition, the commission unanimously approved an updated version of its own rules of procedure, which included technical amendments concerning the modification of calendar working days and the handling of materials with restricted access.

The composition of the competition commission remained unchanged after the first attempt to hold the competition. All six members took part in the meeting: head of the economic crimes investigation department of the Wuppertal prosecutor's office, Federal Republic of Germany, expert of the German Foundation for International Legal Cooperation Wolf-Tilman Baumert; chairman of the board of Prozorro.Sales JSC Serhiy But; academic secretary of the V.M. Koretsky Institute of State and Law of the National Academy of Sciences Anzhelika Krusian; chief researcher of the research laboratory on problems of state-building and law enforcement of the educational and research institute of law and psychology of the National Academy of Internal Affairs Valentyna Lukianets-Shakhova; deputy executive director for legal affairs of the Transparency International Ukraine NGO Kateryna Ryzhenko; prosecutor (Portuguese Republic), international expert in financial crimes, corruption, money laundering and asset recovery, senior asset recovery (policy) specialist at the Basel Institute on Governance (ICAR) Rita Simoes.

As reported, the commission also announced the dates for submitting documents to participate in the competition: they can be submitted from Oct 26 to Nov 26.