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Number of victims in Irpin rises to 19 – Regional Military Administration

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Number of victims in Irpin rises to 19 – Regional Military Administration
Photo: https://t.me/tkachenkotymur

The number of people injured as a result of a hostile attack on Irpin has risen to 19, reported Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"The number of injured has risen to 19. Among them are 9 children," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel.

In total, 86 properties and assets have been damaged in Irpin, including approximately 70 private houses, 5 multi-story apartment buildings, 7 vehicles, as well as industrial and warehouse facilities and other structures.

Earlier reports indicated one fatality and 17 injured, including eight children.

#kyiv #irpin #region #casualties
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