Secondhand chain repays state UAH 51.5 mln in unpaid taxes – prosecutors

A secondhand store chain has repaid the state UAH 51.5 mln in unpaid taxes following an investigation into a scheme involving sole proprietors, the Office of the Prosecutor General has reported.

“Under the procedural guidance of Office of the Prosecutor General prosecutors, over UAH 51.5 mln in value-added tax unpaid by a chain of used goods stores has been returned to the state budget,” the agency said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the investigation, in 2023-2025 officials of the secondhand chain used a scheme of artificially splitting the business to reduce tax liabilities.

“To do this, sales of used clothing, footwear and other goods in the chain’s stores were registered in the names of controlled sole proprietors who were on the simplified taxation system,” the report says.

According to prosecutors, formally the retail outlets and sales operations belonged to individual entrepreneurs, but in fact the stores were run by chain employees who organized trade and controlled the movement of funds.

“In this way the company understated the volume of transactions subject to VAT. According to an analytical study, the amount of unpaid tax exceeded UAH 51.5 mln,” the agency stressed.

The company’s officials fully compensated the damage caused to the state during the pre-trial investigation. Because the tax liabilities were paid, prosecutors asked the court to release the individuals from criminal liability under Part 4 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.