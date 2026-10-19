Yushchenko on U.S-Russia-China trilateral summit: dislike that Putin as criminal is being legitimized

Third President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko stated that he dislikes how Vladimir Putin is being legitimized through invitations to a trilateral U.S-China-Russia negotiation format regarding the conclusion of the war.

"I can guess what context these three countries might bring to a joint meeting. I dislike that Putin, as a criminal, is being legitimized, that he is invited into some triad—he has not belonged in the front row for a long time," Yushchenko told journalists at a forum marking the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) in Kyiv on Monday.

He emphasized that Ukraine's primary ally at present is a united, consolidated, and democratic Europe, and if there is no place for such a party at the negotiating table, it represents movement in the wrong direction.

At the same time, the former president dismissed the likelihood that this could become something akin to the 1945 Yalta Conference.

As reported, The Wall Street Journal previously wrote, citing sources familiar with the negotiations, that Putin proposed holding a trilateral meeting in November with U.S President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to media reports, the meeting is intended to discuss ending the war against Ukraine on terms that align with Moscow's interests.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha similarly believes that a trilateral meeting of Russian, Chinese, and US leaders will only encourage Putin to continue the war.