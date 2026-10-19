Koretsky: government to review draft deferral rules due to sharp rise in deferred workers

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided to review the rules and criteria for the deferral procedure for draft-eligible employees, as the monthly volume of military draft deferrals has reached tens of thousands of people and is growing at an unsustainable rate, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky reported in an interview with BBC News Ukraine.

"Statistics over the last 6–8 months show a monthly deferral rate in the tens of thousands. And it is growing at an incredible pace. If this dynamic continues, soon absolutely everyone will be deferred. Everyone says that today obtaining a deferral to secure peace of mind from mobilization has become significantly easier. Therefore, to at least stop this dynamic, which has taken on a very negative trend, and to avoid abuse and manipulation within the system, we are proposing a revision of the rules," the head of government stated.

The prime minister denied claims that the government halted the decision to change the rules due to scandal or public criticism, dismissing such assertions as manipulation. According to him, the top priority remains the country's defense capability and meeting the General Staff's mobilization needs for troop rotations, as well as replacing the wounded and fallen.

Koretsky emphasized that the key objective of the updated mechanism is to minimize abuses where companies are created under the guise of critically important enterprises for mass employee deferrals despite not being involved in executing vital tasks. Meanwhile, the two core criteria for determining an enterprise's critical status must remain defense capability and state life support.

"Criticality comes down to two main points: defense capability and state life support. Therefore, step number one is to define what is truly critical, and there are zero questions about those. Nothing to worry about. Those who should worry are those who set up a company that produces, say, two drones a year, yet deferred hundreds of people as employees," the prime minister noted.

Speaking about the possible implementation of so-called "economic deferral," the prime minister remarked that high salary levels and an absence of tax debts are not synonymous with a company's critical importance to the state during wartime, and also raise questions of fairness regarding service members on the front lines.

The head of government expressed hope that the final details of the updated deferral system will be agreed upon and refined over the course of the current week. According to him, the changes will not harm strategic sectors, particularly energy ahead of the winter period.

As reported, news of changes to the deferral procedure emerged on October 12, when MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak cited personal sources regarding the revisions. It was later revealed that the government had approved a draft resolution subject to a five-day revision of certain provisions. However, the resolution itself was not published on the Cabinet website.

Business associations subsequently reported that they did not support the draft resolution and that the government had failed to conduct consultations regarding possible changes, urging an open discussion of the document's provisions and a dialogue with the government and relevant authorities. In particular, joint appeals were issued by the Union of Ukrainian Entrepreneurs (SUP), the European Business Association (EBA), the Federation of Employers of Ukraine (FRU), the Economic Expert Platform (comprising 16 analytical organizations), the National Association of Extractive Industry of Ukraine (NAEIU), Executive Secretary of the Ukrainian Association of Critical Infrastructure Operators (UACIO) Ruslan Holub, Tech Forces of Ukraine (TSU), the Armorers Council (132 defense organizations), the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), volunteer organizations assisting the military, and the Union of Dairy Enterprises.

According to the draft Cabinet resolution available to Interfax-Ukraine, the document provides for the establishment of a Coordination Center as a consultative and advisory body to the Cabinet, serving as an additional clearance stage before decisions are made by line ministries regarding enterprise criticality designations.

The draft also envisages lowering the deferral quota limit from 100% to 85% for employees of defense-industrial complex (DIC) enterprises, critical companies, and contractors in the fuel and energy sector that ensure the uninterrupted operation of the power system and gas transmission network, alongside reducing the normative deferral quota for certain categories of institutions from 75% to 60%. Furthermore, increasing deferral limits beyond 50% would be possible exclusively on the basis of recommendations from the Coordination Center.

In addition, the draft introduces a mandatory clearance stage through this center prior to decisions being made by line ministries on defining enterprises as critically important.

It also regulates decision-making procedures by government bodies based on the Coordination Center's recommendations within 3 business days. According to an evaluation by the Ministry of Finance, the draft resolution was approved without objections, as its implementation does not require additional expenditures from the state budget and will not impact current-period budget indicators.