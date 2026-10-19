Koretsky highlights close government alignment with president, notes top-down decision-making in wartime governance

The Ukrainian government maintains close communication with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with many decisions executed vertically, while the Cabinet's duty is to ensure horizontal operational implementation, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky stated in an interview with the BBC.

According to him, under conditions of full-scale war, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief—possessing a comprehensive overview of the situation—can make decisions more rapidly, particularly within the defense sector.

"We can discuss this in various ways, but it is precisely this system of coordinates that enabled us to stand over these five years and continue fighting," the Prime Minister noted.

"Therefore, we are in very close communication, and many things operate vertically. My task is to ensure the horizontal functionality of the government, for which the Cabinet is directly responsible," Koretsky said in response to a question regarding how frequently decisions are handed down from the Office of the President.

Addressing whether he can say "no" to the President, Koretsky stated that a dialogue exists between them, and that Zelenskyy is willing to listen to alternative views.

"The President also wants to hear alternative perspectives. Ultimately, if after all discussions the President makes a decision that we act in a certain way, we proceed and execute it," he said.

Koretsky emphasized that during wartime, the primary criterion must be the rapid adoption of decisions necessary for the country's survival.

"We are at war, and there is only one criterion: we either survive as a nation and a country, or we do not," the Prime Minister declared.

He added that decisions must be made regardless of whether they are popular or unpopular, simple or complex, provided they deliver the necessary results more swiftly.