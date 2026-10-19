Yushchenko: one of UINP's key missions is to understand Ukraine's enemy

The third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, emphasized that history and language form the core foundation of Ukraine's state agency and sovereignty.

"One of the Institute's key missions is that we must understand our enemy... For 300 years we were taught to be confused about who he really is," he said at a forum celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance (UINP) in Kyiv on Monday.

He stressed that national memory work constitutes a grand national endeavor.

"Lina Kostenko wrote: 'Nations do not die of a heart attack; they do not get sick from it. Nations die when their language is taken away from them.' I add a comma. What if a nation's culture is taken away, does it not die? It dies. And if its memory is taken away, does it die? It dies," he added.

Yushchenko noted that history and language are fundamental components of Ukraine's national subjectivity and identity.