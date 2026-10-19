Majority of Ukrainians oppose ceding Donbas for security guarantees, ready to endure war – KIIS poll

An absolute majority (61%) of Ukrainians continue to consider it categorically unacceptable to cede full control of Donbas to the Russian Federation in exchange for security guarantees, while 35% are open to such a concession, according to a survey conducted on October 8–16 by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).

It is noted that compared to late July–early August, when a similar survey was conducted, there were no statistically significant changes. However, on October 8–9, prior to the announcement of the "diesel deal" between the U.S and Russia and subsequent pressure on Ukraine, 57% were categorically opposed to giving up Donbas in exchange for security guarantees.

Across all macro-regions, a half or majority rejects the proposal to withdraw Ukrainian troops in exchange for security guarantees. The highest proportion of those willing to approve such an option is among residents of the East (primarily Kharkiv region), where 45% generally allow for approval, while 51% are categorically against. In other regions, including the South and Lower Dnipro region, 60–66% categorically reject the proposal. In Kyiv, 66% are opposed.

When asked how much longer Ukrainians are willing to endure the war, virtually the same percentage (62%) stated for as long as necessary. Another 4% spoke of 1 year. A shorter timeframe (several months to six months) was cited by 21%, while the remaining 13% were undecided. Among respondents surveyed on October 8–9, 60% answered that they were ready to endure as long as necessary.

Only 10% of respondents expect the war to end by the end of the current year, 2026. Another 13% expect the war to end in the first half of 2027, and 17% by the end of 2027 (bringing the total to 40%). Meanwhile, 39% expect the war to end in 2028 or later, with 21% holding no definite opinion on the matter.

"The results of our survey once again demonstrate that many in both the West and the East still have a limited understanding of Ukraine and Ukrainians (and still seem to view us through the lens of Russian expertise). As we can see, the Russian enemy, through its despicable ballistic missile and drone strikes, is unable to break the spirit and will of Ukrainians; Ukrainians still insist on continuing the resistance. The same applies to pressure from the other side—attempts by some of our partners to pressure Ukrainians into accepting terms of virtual surrender (blushing behind empty and unfulfillable promises of something in the future). Once again, Ukrainians want peace, but between surrender now with an almost inevitable risk of future Russian genocide and resistance now with the hope of achieving acceptable terms, Ukrainians choose to continue resisting," noted Anton Hrushetsky, Executive Director of KIIS.

The survey was conducted via computer-assisted telephone interviews (CATI) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers across all government-controlled territories of Ukraine, surveying 1,031 respondents aged 18 and older. Under standard conditions, the formal statistical margin of error (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account a design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4% for indicators close to 50% and 1.7% for indicators close to 5%, though certain systematic deviations are added under war conditions.