President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy would win the first round of the presidential elections if they were held in the near future, according to the results of a sociological survey conducted by New Image Marketing Group with the support of the Dilova Stolytsia publication on October 6–12.

As reported on the publication's website, the incumbent President of Ukraine would gather 29% of voters' support. In second place is Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the UK and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, for whom 21% of respondents would vote.

The fifth President of Ukraine (2014–2019), leader of European Solidarity party, and MP Petro Poroshenko would secure 9.6% of the vote, followed by a tied result of 5.8% for former Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, Commander of the 3rd Army Corps Andriy Biletsky, and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and former Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov. They are followed by independent MPs Oleksiy Honcharenko (5.1%) and Dmytro Razumkov (4.7%).

In the event of parliamentary elections, European Solidarity would win the largest share of the vote with 17%, followed in second place by a hypothetical Zaluzhny party at 16.1%, and in third by Zelenskyy's party with 15%.

Next is a hypothetical Budanov party with 9.6%, followed by All-Ukrainian Union Batkivshchyna and the Azov party with 6.7% each, Razumkov's hypothetical party with 5.1%, Honcharenko's party with 4.6%, and the "3rd Separate Assault Brigade" party with 2.6%. The publication notes that "the hypothesis of whether voters distinguish between the 'Azov' and '3rd Assault' parties requires deeper examination."

Commenting on the survey results, Vadym Denysenko, head of the analytical center at Dilova Stolytsia, noted that traditionally, during periods of tension between Trump and Zelenskyy, the latter's ratings temporarily rise before rolling back. "Zaluzhny's strategy of maintaining a minimal presence in the media landscape, despite all criticism, continues to pay off—he remains unreachable in a second-round runoff for all competitors," he remarked.

Denysenko also suggested that the growth in European Solidarity's party rating was driven by the consolidation of Poroshenko's core electorate amid high media activity from Honcharenko, adding that sustaining this level over an extended period will be extremely difficult.

The survey sampled 1,200 respondents, with a margin of error not exceeding 2.9%.