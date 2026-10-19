Wounded in Kryvyi Rih rises to 7, fatalities remain at 2 – regional administration

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian occupiers' attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk region on Monday has risen to seven, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha reported.

"In Kryvyi Rih, the number of wounded has risen to seven. Two people have died. Five of the injured are currently in the hospital, including a 15-year-old boy. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate," Ganzha wrote on Telegram.

In addition, he reported that a 55-year-old man was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the city of Dnipro. "He has been hospitalized in moderate condition and is under the supervision of doctors," Ganzha wrote.

As reported, Russian occupiers attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with a Banderol loitering munition. It was previously reported that two people were killed and four injured in the city.

It was also reported that an 84-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian attack on Dnipro on the night of Monday, October 19, though there had been no prior information about the wounded man.