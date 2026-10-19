Zaluzhny warns of danger of natural science student shortage in Ukraine compared to Russia

A shortage of students in natural sciences and future natural science teachers poses a serious challenge for Ukraine at a time when national safety directly depends on technology, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024) Valeriy Zaluzhny stated.

"The state must make every effort to ensure youth want to study exact sciences. And the numbers, unfortunately, are alarming: critically few students are studying physics and chemistry in Ukraine. In leading pedagogical universities, there are only units studying to become natural science teachers. Meanwhile, in Russia, thousands acquire these specialties every year," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook following a meeting with Ukrainian students at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

According to him, "this is a challenge we have no right to ignore."

"Without our own science, quality education, and the training of specialists in natural and technical fields, it is impossible to build a technologically strong state. Especially when security depends on technology. The formula for the future is simple: strong education equals strong national security... Today, Ukraine needs physicists, mathematicians, chemists, and engineers," Zaluzhny emphasized.