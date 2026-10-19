Sikorski, Democratic Senator Coons criticize Putin's proposal to meet Trump, Xi on Ukraine war

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski drew an analogy between the 1945 Yalta Conference and Vladimir Putin's purported proposal to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping to end the war in Ukraine, noting that back then the Kremlin leadership did not lay claim to territories where they had no military presence.

"The first Yalta recognized Soviet domination over the areas of Eastern Europe that the Red Army controlled. Now Putin wants Ukrainian territories that he can't manage to conquer as a gift," Sikorski wrote on social media platform X on Monday.

In turn, Democratic Senator from Delaware Chris Coons called such hypothetical talks between Trump, Xi, and Putin unacceptable, as the Ukrainian side would not participate, and they would demonstrate the U.S. president's weakness before the leadership of Russia and the PRC.

"There can be no talks about Ukraine’s future without Ukraine at the table, and there can be no real negotiations as long as Trump signals weakness and servitude to Xi and Putin at every opportunity," Coons wrote on X.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing its sources, that Putin suggested he, Trump, and Xi meet next month, in November 2026, "to attempt to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine that would favor Moscow."

Meanwhile, Trump wrote on his own social media network Truth Social: "My decision regarding Russia is very simple: I am in the process of negotiating peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine and do not want to do anything that would foolishly push Russia away from the negotiating table." "Significant progress is being achieved, and that includes ongoing hostage negotiations!" the U.S. president added.