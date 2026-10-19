Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih injures 4 – official

The number of people injured as a result of the Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih has risen to four, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Ganzha reported.

"There are already four victims of the enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. Two men, a woman, and a 15-year-old boy are in the hospital. Medical personnel are providing them with assistance," Ganzha wrote on Telegram.

As reported, the Russians attacked an industrial infrastructure facility with a missile. Two fatalities were previously confirmed.