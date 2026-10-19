Chernihivska metro station facade, Kyiv metro tracks damaged in enemy shelling

As a result of massive Russian shelling in Kyiv, the facade of the Chernihivska metro station and Kyiv metro tracks were damaged; inspections to determine the extent of the damage are currently underway, the Kyiv Metro press service reported.

"All necessary specialists are currently working at the site, and an inspection of the extent of the damage is being conducted. After that, the time required for restoration work will be clear," Kyiv Metro told Interfax-Ukraine.

The metro added that additional announcements will be made regarding the resumption of station operations and train schedules.

Trains are currently running normally according to schedule between Akademmistechko and Darnytsia stations.

As reported, due to the massive shelling, an above-ground metro station, as well as tracks and cable networks, were damaged in Kyiv, leading to restrictions at Chernihivska and Lisova stations, both of which are closed for entry and exit. Train traffic operates between Akademmistechko and Darnytsia.

Subsequently, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that the number of buses on routes No. 1-M and No. 118 is being increased due to the metro infrastructure damage.

Specifically, three buses will be added to temporary route No. 1-M running between Lisova and Darnytsia stations, and 12 buses will run from Lisova station to Palats Sportu station.

Two additional buses will also be added to route No. 118.