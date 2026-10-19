Datagroup Kyiv data center destroyed in repeat Russian strike, beyond repair – CEO

Russian forces launched a second attack on the data center of telecommunications operator Datagroup PJSC during the night of Oct. 19, completely destroying the infrastructure and making its restoration impossible, according to a statement by the company's CEO, Mykhailo Shelemba.

"Another attack on our data center, this time using ballistic weapons. Unfortunately, the data center infrastructure has been completely destroyed, and restoration is impossible," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to Shelemba, no company employees were injured, and DVL's services continue to operate from backup sites.

At the end of September, Datagroup had already reported damage to its data center in the capital.

At the time, the company's specialists were assessing the damage and working to restore the infrastructure.

Datagroup said that no employees had been injured in the attack and that customer data had been preserved.