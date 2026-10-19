Zelenskyy: Russia fires 16 ballistic missiles at Ukraine

On the night of Monday, October 19, Russian occupiers attacked Ukrainian territory using 16 ballistic missiles, once again with no prior warning from partners, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"This was a targeted attack against Kyiv and Kyiv region. The Russians also used more than two hundred drones of various types, including jet-powered Shaheds, ranging from Kharkiv and Dnipro regions to Volyn, Rivne, and Odesa regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties," the President emphasized in a message on his Telegram channel.

"Once again, a Russian ballistic attack came in several waves overnight, and once again there was no warning from partners," Zelenskyy noted.

He added that as a result of the Russian strikes, more than 10 energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged, and at least 550,000 households have been left without power.

"Ukraine never wanted this war, and we responded positively to literally every attempt by partners to end this war with dignity; every ceasefire proposal met with our positive response. Ballistics, Shaheds, and killings are Russia's answers time and time again. Putin not only does not want this war to end, but he does not even want any de-escalation steps," Zelenskyy stated.

He pointed out that each of the partners has personally encountered this behavior from the Kremlin when hearing rejections from Russia.

"And it is very important to call things by their proper names. To call the aggressor an aggressor and to help Ukraine protect lives. When the supply of missiles for Ukrainian air defense is blocked, while Russia receives sanctions relief or delays, this is, unfortunately, a denial of reality by partners. In reality, the war continues, and it continues solely because of Russian strikes, because of Russia's desire to drag out this war," the President summarized.