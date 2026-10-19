Russian drone, missile strikes on energy sector cause power outages in 10 regions simultaneously – Ukrenergo

As a result of Russian drone and missile strikes on the energy sector as of Monday morning, new blackouts have been recorded in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions, Ukrenergo reported.

The company specified that over the past day, the Russian military continued drone attacks on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, and on Monday night and morning launched a missile strike targeting a number of energy facilities.

"Where security conditions currently permit, emergency and restoration work is already underway. Power engineers are doing everything possible to re-energize all disconnected consumers as quickly as possible," Ukrenergo emphasized.

According to the report, due to rain and strong gusts of wind, nearly 140 settlements in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were completely or partially cut off from power as of morning. Regional power distribution company repair teams are already working to restore damaged power transmission lines there.

Overall, electricity consumption in the power system increased, standing at 4.5% higher as of morning compared to the same time on the previous working day, Friday, October 16. The reason for this change is cloudy weather with rain in most regions of Ukraine, which causes low operational efficiency for residential solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

Ukrenergo stressed that, given the consequences of Russian shelling and weather conditions, there remains a need for economical electricity consumption during evening hours, especially from 16:00 to 22:00.

Power supply restrictions for commercial and residential consumers, announced from 6:00 until the end of the day in the volume of up to two queues, continue to apply in certain regions.