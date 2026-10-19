Russians hit private sector in Irpin, killing woman

Russian occupiers struck the private sector of the city of Irpin, First Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Pashchynsky reported.
"As a result of a direct hit on the private sector, a woman was killed," Pashchynsky wrote on Telegram.
Russian occupiers struck the private sector of the city of Irpin, First Deputy Mayor Oleksandr Pashchynsky reported.
"As a result of a direct hit on the private sector, a woman was killed," Pashchynsky wrote on Telegram.
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