URCS sets up aid stations in Kherson, Rivne

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has set up aid stations for victims of Russian air strikes that hit Kherson and Rivne late in the week.

"Kherson. Volunteers from the rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the site of the attack in coordination with other emergency services... A URCS support station was also set up on-site, where victims and representatives of emergency services could receive hot drinks," the URCS reported on Facebook.

Volunteers rendered first aid to three injured persons and provided psychological first aid to 15 people suffering from acute stress response.

In Rivne, volunteers at the URCS aid station also provided psychological support to victims. There, people could rest, warm up, have a hot drink, a snack, and charge their devices.

According to the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, on the night leading into Saturday, the Russian army dropped eight guided aerial bombs on Kherson. As a result of the attack, one person was killed and 21 were injured, including two children. Ten apartment buildings were damaged. Seven people were rescued from under the rubble.

In Rivne, throughout Friday and into Saturday night, Russian air strikes damaged a shopping center, a hardware store, residential buildings, and other civilian structures.