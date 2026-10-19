About 66,000 metering points left without power in Volyn region after Russian attacks – official

Critical infrastructure was hit in Volyn region as a result of Russian strikes on the night of Monday, October 19, Head of Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported.

"During the night and morning, about 15 Russian drones were targeted at the region. Kovel, Manevychi, and Lutsk came under the heaviest attack. Critical and civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of hits and falling drone debris. Fortunately, there is no information about injuries or fatalities. As of now, about 66,000 metering points remain without electricity," Romaniuk wrote on Telegram.

Efforts to eliminate the consequences of the attacks are ongoing. All emergency services are working on site as soon as the security situation permits.

An air alert remains in effect in the region.