Massive Russian strike hits Vinnytsia grid, cutting power, water – official

As a result of another shelling attack, power and water supplies are absent in part of Vinnytsia region and the regional center, Head of Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration Natalia Zabolotna reported on Monday morning.

"Russia continues a massive attack on energy infrastructure. As a result of another shelling, there is damage in Vinnytsia region as well. Currently, electricity and water supply are absent in part of Vinnytsia region and the regional center," she wrote on Telegram on Monday morning.