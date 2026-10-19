Interior Ministry: one killed, 8 injured overnight in Kyiv in strikes

As a result of a ballistic attack on Kyiv, one person was killed and eight others were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"In Desnianskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire, and vehicles as well as a metro station were damaged. The body of a deceased person was found at the site of the fire," the statement on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, in Solomianskyi district, a fire broke out on the premises of a medical facility, while the facade and glazing of a high-rise building were damaged. In Dniprovskyi district, an educational institution sustained damage.

Fires in the capital have been extinguished.