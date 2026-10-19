Consultative diagnostic center damaged in Kyiv, no casualties – mayor

In Solomianskyi district, one of Kyiv's consultative diagnostic centers sustained significant damage as a result of Russian attack; there were no casualties, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"The blast wave blew out over 200 windows, doors in the premises, and damaged ceilings, as well as equipment in the medical facility. There are no casualties among the staff. Medical workers have been temporarily transferred to work in other facilities. There were no patients in the medical center at the time of the attack," the mayor wrote on Telegram.