Kyiv metro stations Chernihivska, Lisova to close temporarily after Russian attack

Kyiv metro stations Chernihivska and Lisova will be temporarily closed following a Russian attack overnight into Monday, October 19, the Kyiv Metro has reported.

"Train services in the morning will operate according to schedule between Akademmistechko and Darnytsia stations. The above-ground stations Chernihivska and Lisova will be temporarily closed for entry and exit," the metro said in a Telegram post.

Repair and restoration specialists, including teams working on the metro tracks and network infrastructure, are at the site. The metro will provide a further update when the line resumes operation.

As reported, a surface metro station, tracks and cable infrastructure in Kyiv were damaged in a massive Russian attack.