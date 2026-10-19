Ukraine downs or suppresses 243 of 269 Russian attack drones - Air Force

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight into October 19 with Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, Iskander-K cruise missiles and 269 attack drones, including Shahed, S-8000 Banderoľ, Gerbera and decoy drones of the Parodiya type, the Ukrainian Air Force Command has reported.

"As of 0900, preliminary data indicate that air defenses shot down or suppressed 247 targets: four Iskander-K cruise missiles and 243 enemy drones of the Shahed type, including 43 jet-powered drones, S-8000 Banderoľ, Gerbera and other types," the Air Force said in a Telegram post.

Russian weapons were recorded hitting 25 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at eight locations, it said.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

The attack was ongoing, with several Russian drones still in Ukrainian airspace, the Air Force said.