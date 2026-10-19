Russia strikes injure 6, leave 3 missing in Kyiv region – official

On the night of Monday, October 19, Russian occupiers delivered a massive combined strike against Kyiv region using ballistic and cruise missiles as well as strike UAVs, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. In Irpin, Bucha district, six people were injured, including three children. Three more people are missing. Search operations are currently ongoing," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

In total, 11 private residential buildings, six vehicles, a production and warehouse facility, and an educational institution were damaged in Bucha district, while windows were blown out in apartment high-rises.

In Vyshhorod district, a private house, five vehicles, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

"Behind every such strike are human lives, fear for loved ones, and destroyed homes. The most important thing now is to help those affected. All services are working on site to assist people and eliminate the consequences of the attack," Tkachenko concluded.