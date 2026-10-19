Kremlin proposes Putin-Trump-Xi meeting - media

Russia has proposed a trilateral meeting involving U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

According to the newspaper, Moscow is proposing that the meeting take place next month to discuss the war in Ukraine and seek a settlement on terms favorable to Russia.

The proposal is seen as an attempt by Putin to take advantage of improving relations with Trump. The prospect of a trilateral summit without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has raised concerns in Ukraine and among its allies in Washington and Europe, the newspaper reported, noting that such a meeting would be unprecedented and could alarm European capitals and other countries.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that discussions about a possible meeting were underway.

He said there was no clear agreement on whether the meeting would take place or what its agenda might be, although all three sides recognized that such a meeting was theoretically possible.