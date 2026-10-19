Russian shelling in Sumy region injures 4, including child – police

Russian occupiers have once again struck the territory of Sumy region, targeting civilian transport, residential buildings, and infrastructure facilities, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine reported.

"In the Yampil community, as a result of an enemy drone hitting a car, three people were injured: an 11-year-old boy, a 39-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman. A passenger car was also damaged," the statement said.

In addition, a 55-year-old man sought medical assistance after being injured on October 17 during a UAV strike in the Sumy community.

In other communities, a non-residential building, an outbuilding, a passenger car, a truck, windows of a dormitory, a power line, an apartment building, and an administrative building were damaged.

Police investigation and operational teams worked at the sites of the enemy strikes. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attacks and gathering evidence of war crimes committed by Russian troops.