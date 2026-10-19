Body of man killed in Saturday airstrike retrieved from rubble in Sloviansk – official

Rescuers have recovered the body of a man killed as a result of Saturday's airstrike on Sloviansk, the press service of the City Military Administration reported.

"The body of a deceased 48-year-old man was unblocked from under the rubble of a multi-story building destroyed by an enemy airstrike on Saturday, October 17. Search and rescue operations are continuing," the statement posted on the Telegram channel says.

In addition, one person was injured in the city on Sunday as a result of enemy strikes. A man born in 1965 was hospitalized.

Private and multi-story residential buildings were damaged, along with vehicles—including a car used by volunteers from Ritm Nashoho Zhyttya NGO to evacuate city residents from the most dangerous areas of the community.

As reported, on Saturday, October 17, Russian troops dropped four aerial bombs on the residential sector of Sloviansk. Earlier reports confirmed six people killed and 15 injured.