Macron at EU summit: Aid to Ukraine key to Europe's security; Russian diesel deal inappropriate, ineffective

Aid to Ukraine is in the European Union's immediate security interests; capitulation to the aggressor is a dangerous sign of weakness, and attempts at reconciliation through agreements on Russian fuel are ineffective, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference following the EU leaders' summit in Brussels on Friday.

"Helping Ukraine is not a matter of our goodwill. It is in our interest. It is the unanimous position of Europeans, and it is about our security. Surrender is weakness. Weakness is danger. I believe the best way to protect French people today is to help Ukraine as we are doing," Macron said.

Responding to statements by Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right "National Rally," regarding her intention to halt financial aid to Kyiv if she comes to power, the French president warned against isolating the country among its allies.

"If France, like all the other member states of the European Union, supports Ukraine, it is because we know that our security is at stake. We are going to save money because none of this is serious, we are going to stop supporting Ukraine, would immediately put France in an unprecedented position. We would be the only ones no longer doing so. The only ones. And we would be suggesting, in a way, that our security is worth very little," the head of state said.

The French leader also criticized the recent U.S. agreement to allow Russian diesel fuel onto the global market: "I believe that the decision that was made benefits no one. It sends a negative message and creates division or doubt. I don't think it is very useful and I think it creates mistrust instead. We all agree on one thing: diesel, gasoline and gas prices must come down, but this is not what will effectively bring them down. I consider this decision inappropriate and ineffective."

Macron also accused Russia of deliberately provoking global hunger by obstructing Ukrainian agricultural exports. He said Russia was hindering the export of Ukrainian grain despite Ukraine having harvested a record crop that helped feed many poorer countries, including Egypt and other African nations. He argued that Russia was deliberately depriving those countries of food while damaging Ukraine and said Europe would respond, describing such actions as criminal in every respect.

Commenting on public discussions surrounding satellite data and early-warning systems for air threats, Macron said trust and clarity needed to be restored. He said there had been considerable debate over satellite imagery and early-warning systems and said Europe would help provide clarity in order to ensure certainty and full support.