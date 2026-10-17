Ukraine strengthens air defence in west, views deployment of ballistic missiles in Belarus as attempt to draw it into war – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russia is preparing to intensify its attacks on western Ukraine and is attempting to use Belarus to that end.

"I think so," Zelenskyy said on Saturday, responding to journalists' questions about whether there is a threat of increased attacks on western Ukraine and whether Russia is preparing for this.

"Why, in my view, are they constantly dragging Belarus into this? Because we know that they are placing relay stations on Belarusian territory to use this corridor for drones and to intensify such attacks. But that's not enough for them: they need Lukashenko's support so that other types of weapons, including ballistic missiles, can be deployed on Belarusian territory," the Ukrainian president added.

He said he would regard the deployment of Russian ballistic weapons in Belarus as a direct involvement of Belarus in the war against Ukraine. "Undoubtedly, the deployment of ballistic missiles on Belarusian territory poses a threat first and foremost to the western part of our country. I am confident that Putin shares this view. But this is a direct involvement of Belarus in this war, and it is, in my view, very dangerous. And, of course, for Belarus as well. And God forbid that they get dragged into this," Zelenskyy said.

He also announced the strengthening of air defense in the relevant regions. "We're strengthening our defenses based on the principle that where there are more strikes, there will be more air defense. And, of course, it's very important for us to increase air defense capabilities throughout our country… Where there's a greater threat, there will be greater protection," Zelenskyy said.