General Staff denies Russian claims of capturing Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka, advancing 5 km towards Zaporizhia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has evidence refuting the Russian command's false claims regarding the situation on the front lines, spokesperson for the AFU General Staff, Major Andriy Kovaliov said.

"Due to the lack of significant successes on the battlefield, the Russian army leadership continues to create the illusion of large-scale victories for its own political leadership and domestic audience. The latest example is the report by Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, which is based on outright lies, manipulation, and exaggerations," Kovaliov told Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

In his report, Gerasimov claimed that since September 1, Russian troops had allegedly captured more than 1,800 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory and 92 settlements. Kovaliov said this is not true. "In fact, thanks to the active operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the beginning of autumn, more territory has been liberated than the enemy has managed to capture," the statement reads.

The AFU General Staff said Gerasimov's statements regarding the capture of the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk region are also untrue. "The city remains under Ukrainian control. This is not the first time the Russian leadership has presented its wishes as reality. In particular, on September 1, Putin claimed that Sviatohorsk had been captured, when in fact it was and remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Kovaliov said.

He stressed that claims regarding the capture of Kostiantynivka, Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, and the advance of Russian troops to the outskirts of Kramatorsk are also false. As of the morning of October 17, Ukrainian Defense Forces positions remain in Kostiantynivka, and fighting continues, according to the AFU.

The AFU General Staff of said that Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka has not been captured by the enemy either, and claims that Russian forces have advanced to the outskirts of Kramatorsk do not correspond to the actual situation on the front lines.

Furthermore, claims regarding a Russian offensive in the suburbs of Sloviansk and control over more than 50% of Mykolaivka's territory are also untrue. "In reality, a small enemy group has infiltrated the southern outskirts of Mykolaivka. Defense forces are conducting strike and search operations to eliminate it," the statement reads.

Gerasimov also claimed that there was fighting for the town of Orikhiv in Zaporizhia region and that Novopavlivka and Novoandriivka had been captured. Kovaliov said that, as of October 17, all three settlements remain under the control of the AFU. "The claim that Russian troops have advanced to within 5 kilometers of the southern outskirts of Zaporizhia is also untrue. The line of contact has remained 22 kilometers from the regional center for quite some time," the AFU said.

According to the Ukrainian military, the claim that Velyka Mykhailivka in Dnipropetrovsk region has been captured is yet another fabrication. "This is not the first time Russian occupiers have reported the alleged capture of this settlement, attempting to pass off their wishes as reality," Kovaliov added.

He noted that as of October 17, Velyka Mykhailivka remains under Ukrainian control, and the front line runs 8 kilometers east of it.