Zelenskyy on EU leaders' summit: Such unity around Ukraine not been seen for long time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who attended Friday's European Council meeting, noted the extraordinary unity among European politicians on issues concerning Ukraine.

"Everyone understands that Ukraine is the number one issue. It was the number one issue, and it remains number one… There hasn't been this kind of unity around Ukraine in a long time," Zelenskyy said while answering questions from journalists on Saturday.

He mentioned the renewal of relations with Hungary, adding, "We are staying in touch with Poland and other leaders."

Commenting on the fact that Ukraine was not on the agenda for the first day of the EU leaders' summit, Zelenskyy said "the leaders had an important financial meeting." "This has nothing to do with us – it's solely because they're adopting a multi-year package, and these are financial agreements among the leaders. Incidentally, Ukraine's interests are also represented there. On the contrary, everything was arranged to allocate more time and more space for our bilateral meetings, for our session, and more time for discussion," Zelenskyy said.