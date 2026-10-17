Zelenskyy on possible unfreezing of Russian assets for negotiations: Issue under Europe's control

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that European partners unanimously oppose easing sanctions against Russia.

"I am very grateful to our European partners. We've had a series of meetings, and they have demonstrated – both publicly and privately, and in discussions of both public and private matters – unity in their support for Ukraine… I hear nothing but support from Europe. Everyone understands; no one supports the "diesel deal." Everyone has received my message that sanctions must not be lifted, and everyone agrees that no sanctions can be lifted from Russia until Putin stops the killings. On the contrary, everyone is working on the next sanctions package," Zelenskyy said, responding to questions from journalists on Saturday.

He also said he had discussed with Belgian officials and EU leaders the U.S. proposal to unfreeze a portion of Russian assets in an effort to resume peace talks.

"Everyone understands that there is a risk that Russia will do everything it can to try to seize some of the frozen assets through one partner or another. Yes, that's true. We have such information. But again, we've gone over the details with the Europeans. This is currently under control – fully under Europe's control. And that means it's safe for now. Thank you to all our partners," the President of Ukraine said.

According to him, he discussed with European partners the issue of strengthening air defense and the need for budgetary support amounting to EUR 70 billion. "I know this isn't easy, and I'm grateful to the Europeans that no one said "no,"" Zelenskyy said.

As previously reported, Zelenskyy called on Europe to ensure the protection of the entire amount of frozen Russian assets and to find a mechanism for using them to support Ukraine, warning that otherwise Russia could gain access to them and use the funds to finance the war.