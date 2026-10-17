Defence Forces strike facility in Russia's Rostov region, logistic depot of Russian missile brigade – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed that on October 16, a production and warehouse building belonging to Roboavia company was struck near the town of Lenina in Russia's Rostov region.

"The strike on the infrastructure of the company, which develops and manufactures unmanned aerial vehicles for the Russian army, is aimed at disrupting the production and supply of UAVs to Russian troops," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, it was confirmed that on October 12, a logistics warehouse belonging to a unit of the enemy's missile brigade was struck near the village of Latyshi in Russia's Bryansk region.

"The strikes on such targets constitute Ukraine's exercise of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and are aimed at reducing the military, economic, and technological capabilities of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.