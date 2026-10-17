Defence technologies, smart mobilisation can help Europe amid shortage of mobilisation resources – Zaluzhny

Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024) Valeriy Zaluzhny discussed challenges to international security with officers from the Netherlands who are participating in the Higher Defense Education program.

"Europe needs new doctrines and a new security system that take into account the realities of modern warfare. This is not just about technology and drones, but about the tactics for their use, their integration into the organizational structure of the armed forces, and the establishment of new production facilities. Old systems operate by inertia – the same arms manufacturers have multimillion-dollar contracts scheduled for decades to come. Are they interested in seeing their niche taken over by new, cheap drones? The answer is obvious," Zaluzhny said on Facebook on Saturday following the meeting.

According to him, the issue of personnel is another challenge that is particularly acute for small European countries that cannot rely on large mobilization resources. "The only way out here is the implementation of defense technologies and smart mobilization," the former commander-in-chief noted.

The diplomat also emphasized the need for political will to bring about change, clear goals, a strategy for achieving them, and a willingness to make decisions that are not always popular.

"Europe has the resources, it has the technology, and it has among its allies one of only two countries in the world with real experience in modern warfare – Ukraine. With Ukraine's experience, we have every opportunity to build a common European security system that is effective in a world of new threats," Zaluzhny said.