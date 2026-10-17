Zelenskyy: Relations with Poland indeed improved; grateful to Polish people for their support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that relations with Poland have improved recently.

"I want to say quite frankly that our relations with Poland have indeed improved," Zelenskyy said on Saturday, responding to a question about whether his resumption of international travel via the airport in Rzeszów, Poland – after a long hiatus – was linked to this improvement.

He thanked both the Polish and Ukrainian teams, as well as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, for this. "And I am grateful to the people of Poland for supporting Ukraine. It is very important for us right now to stand together against a single enemy – Russia. And Russia is very concerned that Ukraine and Poland have a strong alliance. We just need to strengthen our relations and resolve any problematic issues," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed his conviction that "we will resolve even the most complex issues." "This will be a mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and the importance of security in Europe," Zelenskyy said.