US peace talks platform to become operational; meeting may take place next week – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his readiness for further meetings with the U.S. side regarding the end of the war and announced the possibility of such a meeting as early as next week.

"The U.S. platform will be effective. We expect them to put more pressure on Putin, not on us. Otherwise, it's simply unfair. As for our meetings with the U.S. side, we look forward to meeting – we're ready to meet in Ukraine, in Europe, wherever they want, however they want. If they want it in the United States – let them invite us; we'll be ready," Zelenskyy said, responding to journalists' questions on Saturday.

According to him, the Ukrainian side "is ready for negotiations anywhere and in any format: three-way, two-way, four-way, five-way – it doesn't matter; what matters is peace."

"There's a possibility next week; the American side has signaled to us that we might have a meeting with them," the Ukrainian president said.

In the meantime, Zelenskyy said "Europeans need to have their own infrastructure and their own approach to negotiations with Russia." "This is normal, and I believe it is fair. We must explore every possible avenue to stop the war," he said.

The president also announced plans to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, specifically regarding the safety of shipping in the Black Sea and food security, as well as similar talks with representatives of Middle Eastern countries. "It's not easy for them right now; they are dealing with a war of their own – not as full-scale as ours, but nonetheless presenting its own challenges – but I will be reaching out to them in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

He said the United States is exploring the possibility of a trilateral meeting with representatives of Russia, and this meeting could take place in one of the Middle Eastern countries. "The United States always mentions the United Arab Emirates or Saudi Arabia. Alternatively, this meeting could take place in the United States during the G20 summit, but there has been no confirmation yet – neither from Russia nor, accordingly, from the United States," the head of state said.

The president did not rule out that this meeting could also take place in one of the European countries. "I know that the Europeans are beginning to reach out regarding this. We'll see the outcome a little later," Zelenskyy added.