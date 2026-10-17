Europe raises issue of alternatives to Starlink following restrictions in Ukraine, working on solutions – Zelenskyy

European Union countries have responded to the speed restrictions imposed in Ukraine on the operation of Starlink satellite communication terminals and have stepped up efforts to develop alternative solutions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"As for an alternative to Starlink: first, we use Starlink and work with SpaceX. Unfortunately, there are currently restrictions in place. It's unfortunate, but that's the reality. However, Europe is aware of this. In other words, the issue isn't limited to us. All of Europe has seen that the United States can impose restrictions – regardless of agreements and contracts – and limit Starlink's speed, that is, for security reasons, because that's what you count on. And the Europeans are taking advantage of this. And that's why the Europeans themselves are now raising the issue of alternatives," Zelenskyy said, responding to questions from journalists on Saturday.

According to him, "they're already working on it." However, the president did not specify exactly which developments and countries he was referring to, nor at what stage the relevant projects are.

"And they will succeed in this area. I can already see it," Zelenskyy added.