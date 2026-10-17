Ukraine has confirmation Starlink speed restrictions apply only within its territory – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had received confirmation that the speed-based restrictions on Starlink satellite communication terminals apply only within Ukraine, and he views this as a planned operation.

"What is the current speed limit for Starlink? Today, the maximum speed is 161 kilometers per hour; after that, according to the reports I have seen, Starlink shuts down completely and we lose the drone. What have we done to determine whether these are truly technical issues at SpaceX, or whether this is some kind of operation or an agreement to restrict us, shut us down, and prevent us from defending ourselves and protecting our people – both on the front lines and among civilians? We sent a couple of vehicles equipped with Starlink into European Union countries, and they drove – where permitted – at speeds exceeding 180 kilometers per hour, and Starlink worked. We have the relevant records and evidence. The conclusion is this: the restrictions apply within Ukraine, but they do not apply within the European Union. In other words, this is a planned operation," Zelenskyy said, responding to journalists' questions on Saturday.

He said a dialogue is underway with SpaceX at various levels, "and at various levels, they say these are technical issues."

"But, as I've already said, these technical issues exist in Ukraine; there are no such issues within the European Union. We've verified this. Here, Starlink works up to a speed of 161 kilometers per hour, then it shuts off. Within the EU, it works at speeds of 180 kilometers per hour and above, and it works continuously," the president said.

Zelenskyy expressed regret that "we cannot currently use Starlink or StarShield technology within our country's borders to shoot down jet-powered suicide drones." "Unfortunately, they're flying, and we can stop them with our air force; we stop them using other means, but we don't use Starlink for this, unfortunately. God willing, this work will resume," the president added.

He said Starlink is crucial for Ukraine, both on the front lines and for civilians.

"We're helping and using Starlink for drones so that we can deliver food and water to our troops in combat positions. This is very important in places where military personnel or certain types of equipment cannot reach. In areas that are cut off due to enemy drone control. And right now, we simply don't have that capability," the head of state said.

The president also said Ukraine is using Starlink on some interceptor drones to intercept high-speed enemy kamikaze drones equipped with jet engines. "Of course, and thank God, thanks to our air defense systems, our engineers, and our partners' equipment as well, we're using not only interceptor drones against kamikaze drones, but also aircraft, missiles, and other air defense systems, and so on. But again, when it comes to intercepting high-speed jet-powered drones – such as the Shahed and other jet-powered drones – our interceptors are currently ineffective because of speed limitations," Zelenskyy said.