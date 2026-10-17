Zelenskyy believes USA will continue to lift sanctions against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes the United States will continue to ease sanctions against Russia.

"Unfortunately, the lifting of sanctions will continue. I believe that the diesel deal is the first step. Unfortunately, it seems to me that this will not stop Putin; on the contrary, he feels joy and happiness that he has such support. And yet we – and I personally – very much hope that the President of the United States will do everything in his power to ensure that Putin stops the killings, stops the attacks on our energy sector, and stops this war," Zelenskyy said, responding to questions from journalists on Saturday.

He said "you cannot achieve this by limiting Ukraine's responses to Russia for killing our people, and certainly not by lifting sanctions."

The president said the Ukrainian side had not received any warnings that the sanctions would be suspended or about the "diesel deal," and "we also learned about the possibility of an energy truce from the media."

He thanked the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham for drafting the bill on sanctions against Russia, as well as representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties who supported the bill.

"I am grateful to his [Graham's] friends in Congress who supported him, and it was a great victory – truly bipartisan support for this bill. And now the decision to repeal all of this, to block all of this – it seems to me that this is wrong. And it certainly doesn't help – it only helps the Russians, only serves their joy and their desire to constantly kill people. It certainly doesn't stop the war," Zelenskyy said.