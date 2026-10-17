Air Force already shoots down 55-60% of jet-powered Shahed UAVs; new solutions coming soon – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported high success rates in shooting down Shahed jet drones launched by Russian occupiers using the air force, while also announcing new measures.

"Regarding the interception of Shahed drones: We are using our air force very effectively, and today we are increasing our stockpile of 20-mm rounds for the F-16s. I had made arrangements with our Ministry of Defense, and now we are receiving the appropriate quantity, which is quite substantial… In other words, ammunition is supposed to be arriving for the F-16s, and today, 55-60% of all downed Shahed drones are being shot down by our air force," Zelenskyy said, responding to questions from journalists on Saturday.

He said "this is a successful solution" and "it works."

"Next, we have a few more solutions – cheap missiles that are starting to be deployed. Several new solutions will soon be arriving in Ukraine from our partners, and we also have domestically produced ones that are already in use. We also have turrets; we've started producing them, and it's no longer just a few – we're already talking about dozens, and we'll be ramping up production," Zelenskyy added.