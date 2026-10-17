Protest calling for Kyiv Mayor Klitschko's resignation under way outside Kyiv City State Administration

A protest calling for the resignation of Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko is under way outside Kyiv City State Administration building in the centre of the capital.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, several hundred participants had gathered outside the administration building at 36 Khreshchatyk Street as of 12:20. The rally began with speeches by activists and organisers.

The protest action for the resignation of the mayor Vitaliy Klychka is taking place near the building of the Kyiv City State Administration in the center of the capital. 10/17/2026

The protesters are holding cardboard signs reading "Klitschko, resign," "Glass bus stops won't protect us from missiles and drones," "It's Time," "Mayor or Looter," "Kyiv Isn't Ready Even for Autumn," "Klitschko, It's Time for You to Go," "Who to Call When the Mayor Steals Money," "Schrödinger's Mayor – Klitschko exists separately from his powers," "Russia strikes, and you just add to it," and others.

The protesters are also chanting "Resign!"

Passing cars occasionally honk in support of the protesters.

At the same time, a small number of participants supporting the current mayor and opposing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are also present outside Kyiv City State Administration building. They are holding signs reading "Klitschko – Our Mayor" and "Hands Off Klitschko." Police asked them to move away from the main protest, but they refused.

Seven police minibuses and five patrol cars are parked near Kyiv City State Administration building. More than three dozen officers from the National Police, Patrol Police and Dialogue Police are present at the rally site, while others remain in patrol vehicles.

In addition, representatives of the OZON civil society organisation and the Red Cross Society are monitoring the protest.

"Klitschko has had the authority and resources for all 12 years. He must bear political responsibility and step down from office," a statement issued by the rally organisers the previous day said.

In particular, the statement points to what the protesters describe as systemic, long-standing problems in city governance, including the city's lack of preparedness for the challenges of war, such as insufficient mobile and stationary shelters, a lack of alternative water, heating and sewage systems, and failures to address the consequences of destruction and assist those affected. It also cites allegations of corruption involving the mayor's team, favouring developers' interests, the lack of decisions to protect valuable historic buildings, deterioration of the public transport system, disregard for petitions and public opinion among city residents, and other problems.

The organisers said populist strategies were being developed without any intention of implementing them, decisions were being postponed for years and responsibility was constantly being shifted. They said the division of powers between the city authorities and district administrations could not serve as an excuse for the lack of results.

According to the protest organisers, the mayor could resign voluntarily, lose office as a result of a court ruling or an election, transfer his powers to a military administration, or leave office as a result of voluntary mobilisation.

The organisers' demands were signed, among others, by the All-Ukrainian Association Automaidan, the Green Teremky Initiative, the Legal Platform Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center NGO, the March for Kyiv Association, the Passengers of Kyiv NGO, the Right to the City NGO, the Repair Together NGO, the Seven-Tiered Mountain Youth Center, the Kyiv Heritage NGO and the Spalah! NGO.

Ahead of the event, the UDAR Vitali Klitschko faction in Kyiv City Council, citing the security situation, called on Kyiv residents to refrain from mass gatherings on Saturday, October 17.

The faction said those calling on people to gather for protests should consider who would bear responsibility if a Russian attack occurred during the gathering and people were harmed. It said destabilising the situation in the capital, which Russia was attacking and seeking to deprive of electricity, heat and water, would only benefit the enemy. It added that responsibility, unity and joint efforts were needed to ensure Kyiv's resilience.

In response, the rally organisers published instructions on what participants should do in the event of an air raid alert.

The organisers said people with access to a map showing enemy aerial targets would be present at the rally and would be able to provide additional warnings about potential threats to the city centre. In the event of a threat, the rally would be suspended and participants would be asked to take shelter. They identified the TSUM shopping centre car park, Khreshchatyk and Teatralna metro stations, as well as nearby underground passages if there was little time, as the nearest shelters.

As previously reported, Vitali Klitschko, who was serving as Kyiv mayor at the time, won the first round of the October 2020 local election with 50.9% of the vote. Klitschko was first elected mayor of the capital in a special election in May 2014.

Under the Law of Ukraine On Local Self-Government, a mayor's powers may be terminated early in the event of a personal resignation; loss of Ukrainian citizenship; a conviction becoming final; a final court ruling holding the mayor liable for a corruption-related offence or declaring assets to be of unjustified origin; recall through a popular initiative; a court ruling declaring the mayor legally incapacitated, missing or presumed dead; or the mayor's death.

The mayor's powers may also be terminated early if the mayor violates the Constitution or laws of Ukraine or the rights and freedoms of citizens, or fails to exercise the powers granted to the office, based on a local referendum or a decision by the relevant council adopted by secret ballot with at least two-thirds of council members voting in favour. Early termination is also possible in cases provided for by the laws of Ukraine On Military-Civilian Administrations and On the Legal Regime of Martial Law.